1/1
Kay Basinger Peele
1946 - 2020
Kay went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was a loving mother , grandmother, sister and friend. Born February 4, 1946 to the late Raymond and Lucille Basinger. In addition to her parents, Kay is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Peele; five bothers and two sisters. Kay is survived by her son, Michael Peeler of Salisbury; step-daughter, Donna Mathison of Denver; step-son, Don Michael of Charlotte; step-granddaughter, Heather McIntyre; sisters, Melba Pickler, Sally Thompson, Judy Leazer and Virginia Long; brother, Tony Basinger; grandchildren, Hunter, Hannah, Haley and Kayden; and number of nieces and nephews. There will be a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the donors choice. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Peele family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacrematoin.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
