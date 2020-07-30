Kay went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was a loving mother , grandmother, sister and friend. Born February 4, 1946 to the late Raymond and Lucille Basinger. In addition to her parents, Kay is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Peele; five bothers and two sisters. Kay is survived by her son, Michael Peeler of Salisbury; step-daughter, Donna Mathison of Denver; step-son, Don Michael of Charlotte; step-granddaughter, Heather McIntyre; sisters, Melba Pickler, Sally Thompson, Judy Leazer and Virginia Long; brother, Tony Basinger; grandchildren, Hunter, Hannah, Haley and Kayden; and number of nieces and nephews. There will be a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the donors choice. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Peele family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacrematoin.com
