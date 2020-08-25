Kay Linda Cartner Hunter, 81, of Woodleaf, NC passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Mrs. Hunter was born August 10, 1939 in Concord, NC to the late Hayden McKinley Cartner and Kathryn Elizabeth Hawkins Cartner. She had an associate degree from Palmer Business College in Columbia, SC. Mrs. Hunter worked for the Charlotte School System as a secretary until her retirement. Kay enjoyed spending time with her family and friends along with playing the piano. She toured across the country with her husband on their motorcycle. Mrs. Hunter was a member of South River United Methodist Church in Woodleaf, NC. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Daphne Hunter Howard and granddaughter, Kathryn (Katie) Howard both in 1991. Surviving is her husband of 62 years, William Gerald Hunter; son, Gerald Hayden Hunter and wife Linda of Woodleaf, NC; and grandchildren, Alexander Hayden Hunter and wife Devereaux of Danville, PA and Kaylin Hunter Elliot and husband Travis of Denver, CO. A graveside service will be held 11 AM Wednesday (Aug. 26) at Glenwood Memorial Park in Mooresville, NC, conducted by Rev. A.J. Moore of South River United Methodist Church. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Hunter family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneral.com
