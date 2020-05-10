Sandra Kaye Bradshaw passed away peacefully May 8, 2020 in Concord, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Sept. 6, 1941 in Cabarrus County, a daughter of the late Wriston and Bertha McRae McWhorter. In addition to her parents, Kaye was preceded in death by her twin sister, Faye McWhorter; and brother, Tom McWhorter. Kaye loved making crafts and sewing. Kaye loved her family. In earlier years, she was heavily involved in her children and grandchildren's lives where she helped out in their classrooms, Dixie Youth sports teams and enjoyed watching all the sports they participated in growing up. She was an avid Tarheel fan. Kaye is survived by husband Jerry Bradshaw; daughter, Donna Morrow; son, Craig Bradshaw (Kristi); son, Jerel Bradshaw (Leigh Ann); son, Jason Bradshaw; grandchildren, Kayla Jester (Jacob), Blake Morrow (fiancé, Whitley Edwards), Logan Bradshaw and Avery Bradshaw; step-grandchildren, Corey Snyder, Taylor Ray and Kendall Owen. Arrangements: A celebration of her life will be held Tuesday, May 12, at 11 a.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. with Rev. J.R. Beaver officiating. Burial will follow the service at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 p.m., Monday, May 11, at Whitley's. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Jackson Park Baptist Church, 1005 Jackson St, Kannapolis, NC 28083. Online condolences may be made to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 10, 2020.