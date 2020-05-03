Keith Wayne Cook, 62, of Kannapolis, died Sunday, April 26 at his home. Beloved son, father, brother, uncle, and friend, Keith deeply loved all in his path and was deeply loved in return. Keith lived as the epitome of Southern hospitality, relishing every opportunity to gather friends and family. All who knew him were drawn to Keith's genuine love for people, his authenticity, and his unmatched generosity. He welcomed strangers into his heart as friends; friends readily claimed him as family. Keith's skills in grilling and cooking ensured that his guests always enjoyed a bounty of food and a full cup, along with his favorite country songs. He celebrated every possible occasion, gathering family and friends for holidays, for NASCAR races, for Wednesday Night Choir Practice – and for no reason at all except to share his time and love with others. Keith possessed a rare and exceptional gift for automotive mechanics. From tinkering on his tricycle at age three, to his shop classes at Northwest Cabarrus High School, to his lifelong hobby of auto repair, Keith loved mechanics. After retiring from 23 years at Freightliner, he cherished more time with family and cars, along with joining his Daddy in farming Black Angus cattle. Surviving family include his father, A. Wayne Cook; mother, Ann Garver Cook; sisters and brothers-in-law, Cathy Cook (Ken Criffield), and Kim Cook (Vince Cline); children, Aaron Cook and Sarah Cook; close friend, Paige Helms; nieces, Jessica Cook (Justin Woodell) and Jordan Cline; and countless friends from Nashville to North Myrtle Beach to Key West, and all stops in between. He is preceded in death by his nephew, Christopher Cook. Service: Immediate family held a private Celebration of Life service at Keith's shop with the Reverend Dr. Cathy Cook officiating. A public Celebration is planned for Saturday, July 4, 2020, on Keith's favorite day to gather those he loved. Memorial: Keith's family celebrates their love for him by establishing the Keith Wayne Cook Auto Mechanic's Scholarship for a high school student in the field of automobile mechanics. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to “Keith Cook Scholarship” and mailed to Cook Scholarship, PO Box 1018, Concord, NC, 28026. Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis served this family.



