Kelli Michelle Byrd Walker, 49, of Landis passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Kelli was born May 4, 1969 in Cabarrus County, a daughter of Mr. Ron Byrd of Kannapolis and Mrs. Cheryl Propst Johnson of Salisbury. Kelli was a lifelong area resident and graduate of A.L. Brown H.S., Class of '87. She was a former member of Memorial Baptist and worked as a waitress at Jimmie's Restaurant in China Grove. Kelli enjoyed making crafts and taking care of her grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and fiancée. Kelli will be dearly missed. Those left to cherish her memories include her parents, Ron Byrd (Lana) and Cheryl Johnson (Bill); her fiancé, Tim Safrit; her children, Hunter Price (Morgan), Haley Price, Heather Walker, Mandy Grice and Alex and Dustin Safrit; her grandchildren, Blake Price, Camden Lee Safrit and Korbyn Grice; her sisters, Kim Larrimore (Billy) and Kristen Corriher; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Service & Visitation: A memorial service to celebrate Kelli's life will be held at Memorial Baptist Church at 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 with Rev. Jason Barber officiating. Her family will receive friends at the church from 6-7 p.m. prior to the memorial service. Memorials: Memorial donations can be made to Cabarrus DreamCenter, 280 Concord Parkway S., Suite 85, Concord, NC 28027. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
