Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kendra Lauren Wilson. View Sign Service Information Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2131 Visitation 11:30 AM - 12:45 PM Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Kendra Lauren Wilson, 32, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte. A funeral service is scheduled for 1:00 pm Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. James Byers will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 11:30 am to 12:45 pm Saturday at Lady's Funeral Home. Kendra was born September 6, 1987 in Stuttgart, Germany. She was a daughter of Dennis James Wilson and Amy McInnis Herald. Kendra attended the Elevation Church. She was a graduate of South Rowan High School, class of 2005. Kendra enjoyed fishing, horseback riding and animals of all kinds. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, William E. Wilson and Veronica K. Wilson. In addition to her parents, Kendra is survived by her husband, Terry Linn Jones; a daughter, Veah Jones; step-son, Braxton Jones of Kannapolis; a brother, Brent James Wilson of Charlotte; a step-sister, Stephanie Sechler of Salisbury; maternal grandparents, Linda K. Wilson and Jerry S. McInnis, both of Albemarle; mother and father-in-law, Adam and Lisa Honeycutt of Kannapolis; step-mother, Lori Wilson of Salisbury; and step-father, Greg Herald. Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society of Rowan County, Post Office Box 295, Salisbury, NC 28145 or the Humane Society of Concord and Greater Cabarrus County, 2010 Wilshire Court, SW, Concord, NC 28025. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at

Mrs. Kendra Lauren Wilson, 32, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte. A funeral service is scheduled for 1:00 pm Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. James Byers will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 11:30 am to 12:45 pm Saturday at Lady's Funeral Home. Kendra was born September 6, 1987 in Stuttgart, Germany. She was a daughter of Dennis James Wilson and Amy McInnis Herald. Kendra attended the Elevation Church. She was a graduate of South Rowan High School, class of 2005. Kendra enjoyed fishing, horseback riding and animals of all kinds. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, William E. Wilson and Veronica K. Wilson. In addition to her parents, Kendra is survived by her husband, Terry Linn Jones; a daughter, Veah Jones; step-son, Braxton Jones of Kannapolis; a brother, Brent James Wilson of Charlotte; a step-sister, Stephanie Sechler of Salisbury; maternal grandparents, Linda K. Wilson and Jerry S. McInnis, both of Albemarle; mother and father-in-law, Adam and Lisa Honeycutt of Kannapolis; step-mother, Lori Wilson of Salisbury; and step-father, Greg Herald. Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society of Rowan County, Post Office Box 295, Salisbury, NC 28145 or the Humane Society of Concord and Greater Cabarrus County, 2010 Wilshire Court, SW, Concord, NC 28025. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com . Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Wilson. Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close