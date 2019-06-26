Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Alva Edwards. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd. Salisbury , NC View Map Service 11:00 AM Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd. Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Alva Edwards, 88, of Salisbury passed away peacefully with family present on Monday, June 24, 2019. Born in Union County on March 25, 1931, he was the son of the late Ruth Marsh and James Onas Edwards. A veteran of the United States Marines, Kenneth worked as a truck driver for Flowers Bakery and retired from S&D Coffee, where he received an award for over one million miles of safe driving. He loved his family and enjoyed watching NASCAR and baseball. He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Shirley Worsham Edwards and daughter, Susan Nell Edwards. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Kenneth L. Edwards of Charleston, W.Va.; daughters, Iris Shuping and Pam Henley (Marc) of Salisbury; sister, Mary Nell Blake of High Point; grandsons, Marc K. Henley and Brandon Shuping; granddaughters, Kayla Long and Samantha dwards; great-grandson, Jacob Henley. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines, 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines with the Rev. Joe Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the Rowan Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Edwards family. Online condolences may be made at

Kenneth Alva Edwards, 88, of Salisbury passed away peacefully with family present on Monday, June 24, 2019. Born in Union County on March 25, 1931, he was the son of the late Ruth Marsh and James Onas Edwards. A veteran of the United States Marines, Kenneth worked as a truck driver for Flowers Bakery and retired from S&D Coffee, where he received an award for over one million miles of safe driving. He loved his family and enjoyed watching NASCAR and baseball. He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Shirley Worsham Edwards and daughter, Susan Nell Edwards. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Kenneth L. Edwards of Charleston, W.Va.; daughters, Iris Shuping and Pam Henley (Marc) of Salisbury; sister, Mary Nell Blake of High Point; grandsons, Marc K. Henley and Brandon Shuping; granddaughters, Kayla Long and Samantha dwards; great-grandson, Jacob Henley. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines, 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines with the Rev. Joe Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the Rowan Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Edwards family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close