Service Information
Carolina Cremation Service
P.O. Box 2185
Salisbury , NC 28145-2185
(704)-636-1515

Kenneth Duane Wilde, passed to his eternal home Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was at his home with family by his side. Duane was born to Howard O. and Trudy Iddings Wilde on July 31, 1968 in Salisbury. He graduated from Capital High School in Boise, Idaho, where he leaves behind many loving family members and friends. Upon graduation he entered the Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton, California where he worked in the Motor Pool. Duane's love of learning never ceased and he received many certifications, diplomas, and degrees. He was a color analyst, an excellent welder, and most recently received a degree in Cyber Securities. For many years, Duane worked along side his father in the automotive industry, first working with Corvettes then Volvos. He had previously worked for Carolina Color in Spencer, C&S Rail in Harrisburg, and many local car dealerships. At the time of his death he was employed by Beaver Auto Parts in Kannapolis. He is survived by his loving wife Mardella (Mardy) Hess Wilson Wilde of the home; son Zachary Damon Wilde of Ohio; sister Katie Wilde Redmon and her husband David and their children Emily, Caleb, and Megan; stepchildren Caleb Wilson (Brandy) of Charleston, SC, Carleigh and Conner Wilson of Salisbury. Duane also leaves behind the loves of his life, his precious grandchildren Isaac Quintin Wilde, Elijah Van Wilde, and brand new baby girl Iris. “Paw Paw Nane” will truly be missed and remembered for the love and patience he had with them. Also surviving are ex wife Laurie Wilde Butler of Ohio and daughter-in-law Brooke Duncan Wilde of Spencer. Service: Due to Governor Cooper's Covid-19 mandate, a gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Craig family. Online condolences may be made at

