1/1
Kenneth Harrington
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Daniel Harrington, 88, of Salisbury, died Monday, October 6, 2020 at Elmcroft of Salisbury after a period of declining health. His funeral service will be held at 12:30 PM on Friday, October 9 at Whitley's Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM prior to the funeral. Burial with military honors will follow at the National Cemetery in Salisbury on October 19, at 10:00 AM. Kenneth was born September 3, 1932 in Rowan Co., a son of the late John Fletcher Harrington and Bertha Morgan Harrington. In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his brother Hoyt Harrington and his sister Lily Mae Harrington. Kenneth was a 22-year veteran of the US Marines, serving in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War, retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant. He was of the Catholic faith, attending Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Kenneth enjoyed fishing, sports on TV, camping and going to the beach with his wife. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty Barnhardt Harrington and his son Gary Harrington, both of Salisbury and his daughter, Debbie Eden of NV, his two granddaughters, April Litchfield and Christina Alexander and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Margaret Cline and his brothers, Charles and William Harrington and numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Whitley's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Whitley's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Burial
10:00 AM
National Cemetery in Salisbury
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved