Kenneth Daniel Harrington, 88, of Salisbury, died Monday, October 6, 2020 at Elmcroft of Salisbury after a period of declining health. His funeral service will be held at 12:30 PM on Friday, October 9 at Whitley's Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM prior to the funeral. Burial with military honors will follow at the National Cemetery in Salisbury on October 19, at 10:00 AM. Kenneth was born September 3, 1932 in Rowan Co., a son of the late John Fletcher Harrington and Bertha Morgan Harrington. In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his brother Hoyt Harrington and his sister Lily Mae Harrington. Kenneth was a 22-year veteran of the US Marines, serving in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War, retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant. He was of the Catholic faith, attending Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Kenneth enjoyed fishing, sports on TV, camping and going to the beach with his wife. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty Barnhardt Harrington and his son Gary Harrington, both of Salisbury and his daughter, Debbie Eden of NV, his two granddaughters, April Litchfield and Christina Alexander and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Margaret Cline and his brothers, Charles and William Harrington and numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com