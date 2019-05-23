Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Kenny Manning. View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:30 PM - 2:15 PM Powles Staton Funeral Home 913 W. Main St. Rockwell , NC View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 2:30 PM Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth "Kenny"; Ray Manning, 50, of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. He was born on November 19, 1968 in Salisbury to Rosa Flowe Manning Jerome (Richard) and the late Charles Manning Sr.. Kenneth owned and operated his own Landscaping company before going to work for Ketner Services as a Crew Leader. He enjoyed painting, fishing, browsing the internet, and working as much as he could. He loved spreading the word of God, reading his bible, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his mother, Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Kayla Annette Whitley (Nathan) of Kannapolis and grandchildren, Aubrey Whitley and Grayson Whitley; his fiance, Amy Brittain of Salisbury; his brother, Charles W. Manning Jr. (Mary Sue) of Faith; two nephews, Josh Manning, and Eric Slone; and numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. The Visitation will be held on Saturday May 25, 2019 from 1:30 to 2:15 PM at Powles Staton Funeral Home (913 W. Main St., Rockwell, NC). The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 2:30 PM at the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House (1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144). Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Manning family. Online condolences may be made at

