Mr. Kenneth Laurn Burton, 82, of Hwy 801 South, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Mr. Burton was born on March 23, 1938, in Rowan County, to the late Clyde Laurn and Dorothy Almeadar West Burton. Kenneth was a very faithful member of Dutchman Creek Baptist Church where he was loved dearly by his church family. He retired from Ingersoll Rand, where he was known as “Buzz”. Known for being a Chevrolet man, he loved the outdoors and enjoyed carp fishing, gardening, and feeding all kinds of animals. Kenneth was a very loving husband, daddy and papaw and will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Robinson; and two brothers, Gilbert and Randy Burton. Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Virginia Brooks Burton, of the home; three children, Glenda Johnson (Mike), David Burton (Gina) and Becky Levis (John) all of Mocksville; eight grandchildren, Heath Carter, Kennita Price, Alisha Waller (Randy), Ashlee Edwards (Martin), Nathan Johnson (Amber) Rev. Nolan Johnson (Tiffany), Jodie Bracken (Josh) and Ana Burton; eleven great-grandchildren, Connor Price, Courtney Price, Charlie Price, Kamden Waller, Jarret Waller, Savannah Bracken, Blake Edwards, Jennifer Johnson, Mallorie Bracken, Emma Johnson and one on the way; and several nieces and nephews. Service: A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at Dutchman Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Ted Tuggle and Rev. Nolan Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The funeral service will also be live streamed on Facebook. Friends may pay their respects at Eaton Funeral Home at other times. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 50 persons will be allowed to gather inside the church. Friends may gather outside of the church practicing distancing to observe the service for Mr. Burton. Memorials: Memorials may be considered for Dutchman Creek Baptist Church, P.O. Box 416, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 28, 2020