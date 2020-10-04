Kenneth Theye

Ken Theye, 70, of Bellevue, OH passed away September 26th, 2020 at his daughter's home in North Wilkesboro after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Kenneth Harold Theye was the first child born to Harold and Elsie (Reyelts) Theye of Wilmot, SD. Ken attended country school and high school at Wilmot, SD, graduating in 1968. His first job was working at Elsinger MFG of Wilmot doing welding, concrete work, and farm labor. Following graduation, he attended Lake Area Vo-Tech in Watertown, SD for Machine Shop Technology. Ken married Patricia Lowe April 25th, 1970. Together they had five children: Jennifer (Wesley Nolte) of N. Wilkesboro; Harlan Theye of Salisbury; Preston Theye of Moore, SC; Darin Theye (Melissa Melton) of Dallas; and Aaron Theye of Forest City. Ken has seven grandchildren, a granddaughter-in-law, and a step-grandson: Seth (Meredith) Nolte, Ty Nolte, Makenzie, Kimberly, and Kaitlyn Theye, Hunter Jordan, and Kenlee and Leena Theye. Ken was a member of the Army National Guard from 1970 to 1976, receiving Soldier of the Month in February 1972 and March 1973. He worked as a Machinist at Shakstads in Sioux Falls and did Mechanical Maintenance at 3M in Brookings, SD. He had some health issues and allergies following chemical poisoning and was then self-employed for several years doing farming, fencing, and sheep-shearing while living in Wilmot, SD. He also planted trees for the USDA Forest Service in Minnesota. In 1986, Ken moved his family to Salisbury and worked for Dean's Construction as a framing carpenter. His health greatly improved while in NC and he gives God the glory for that. His attention to detail in carpentry soon elevated him to finishing work, installing stairways, and wood floors. Later he became self-employed as a carpenter. His last job before retirement was at Daimler Trucks of North America in Statesville making Freightliner trucks, where he was a welder and machinist. Ken enjoyed activities with his sons, son-in-law, and grandsons, including Glock shooting matches, canoeing and camping. The oldest granddaughter Makenzie joined them the last time they went. Ken enjoyed time with his grandkids and helping his kids with various projects. He was the go-to guy when you had questions on how to do things. Ken's parents preceded him in death. His father passed away in 1984 at the age of 56 and his mother in 2009 at the age of 87. After moving to NC, he enjoyed annual trips to visit his mom and siblings in SD. Left behind with good memories of a great big brother are siblings Leon Theye and wife Carol of Wilmot, SD; Earl Theye of Wilmot, SD; Judy and husband Roger Oines of The Villages, FL; Nancy and husband Tom Jones of Huron, SD; and Patty and husband David Rivers of Zimmerman, MN; plus several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews who liked to be teased by their Uncle Kenny. Ken will be greatly missed. Just like he always liked to check on everyone and make sure they were doing okay, he will be waiting to greet us all one by one when we reach our heavenly home. At Ken's request, his body was donated to Wake Forest School of Medicine for the advancement of science. Service: A private Memorial Service will be held for him at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store