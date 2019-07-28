Mr. Kerry Allen Coppock, 69, of Kannapolis, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center-Main in Charlotte. Mr. Coppock was born May 22, 1950 in McCurtain County, Okla. He was a son of the late Louie Harold Coppock and Louise Sharp Coppock. Mr. Coppock was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during Vietnam. He later was a drywall finisher in residential construction before his retirement. Mr. Coppock loved to go to auctions. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helena Pearl Houchin Coppock. Mr. Coppock is survived by his two sons, Louie Coppock of Kannapolis and Noel Flowers and wife Laura of Salisbury; daughter, Patricia Hines and husband Alan of Oakboro; 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Steve Coppock of Charlotte and Jeffrey Coppock of Arkansas; and sister, Janet McCoy of Tom, Okla. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 28, 2019