Kevin Anthony Head, 43, of China Grove, passed away unexpectedly due to coronary artery disease Friday July 17, 2020. Born August 27, 1976 in Guilford County he was the son of Harold E. and the late Vickie S. Lambeth Head. Kevin spent his working years as a self-employed general contractor. He loved his family, the Lord, and the sport of soccer. Kevin is survived by the mother of his children, Rachel Christine Head; his father, Harold E. Head; four children Elicia Head of Salisbury, Zachary Head of China Grove, Hayley Head of Concord, and Carsen Head of Charlotte; two granddaughters, Elexandria Addis and Kali Head; a brother, David Head of Georgia; a sister, Karen Shumate of Concord; nieces and nephews, Gabriel, Sienna, and Emery Head, Stephanie, Amanda, Wesley, Andrew, Peyton, Jasey and Atlas Shumate. Service: A funeral to celebrate Kevin's life will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday July 21, 2020 at Whitley's Funeral Home, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Interment will follow in Floral Garden Park Cemetery, High Point. Pastor Dan Burrell will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 AM Tuesday prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed online at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com