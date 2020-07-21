1/1
Kevin A. Head
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin Anthony Head, 43, of China Grove, passed away unexpectedly due to coronary artery disease Friday July 17, 2020. Born August 27, 1976 in Guilford County he was the son of Harold E. and the late Vickie S. Lambeth Head. Kevin spent his working years as a self-employed general contractor. He loved his family, the Lord, and the sport of soccer. Kevin is survived by the mother of his children, Rachel Christine Head; his father, Harold E. Head; four children Elicia Head of Salisbury, Zachary Head of China Grove, Hayley Head of Concord, and Carsen Head of Charlotte; two granddaughters, Elexandria Addis and Kali Head; a brother, David Head of Georgia; a sister, Karen Shumate of Concord; nieces and nephews, Gabriel, Sienna, and Emery Head, Stephanie, Amanda, Wesley, Andrew, Peyton, Jasey and Atlas Shumate. Service: A funeral to celebrate Kevin's life will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday July 21, 2020 at Whitley's Funeral Home, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Interment will follow in Floral Garden Park Cemetery, High Point. Pastor Dan Burrell will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 AM Tuesday prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed online at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Whitley's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Funeral
11:00 AM
Whitley's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved