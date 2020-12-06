1/1
Kevin George Carle
Kevin George Carle passed away Thursday, November 12th, 2020 at Novant Health, Rowan Medical Center, Salisbury from a medical condition. He was 69 years old. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Nancy Grey Gamewell Carle, his brother Brian P. Carle, Niece Rae Jean Carle, and his parents Kenneth V. Carle and Florence Anne Carle. He is lovingly remembered by his brothers, Terry K. Carle, Eric S. Carle, William J. Carle, wife Debbie, and Sisters Mary S. Pengelly, and Amy B. Spann, husband Christopher, and nephews Eric Carle Jr., Kevin Wayman Carle, Christopher Carle, David Carle, Jarrett Spann, Jackson Spann, and nieces Kelly Jarvis, great nieces Lilly Carle and Olivia Ames. Kevin was born on 25 August 1951 in Binghamton, N.Y. and grew up happily in Fairmont Park as the light man of the famous trio of the Light man, Water man and Guard. He was fiercely independent and constantly happy. He was raised a Roman Catholic and was an altar boy for many years. He briefly attended Calicoon Catholic Seminary to train in the priesthood. However, he chose a secular life instead. He graduated from Broughton High School in Raleigh. in 1969. He then obtained a B.S. and M. Ed. Degree in early childhood education from University of North Carolina at Greensboro. It was at UNC-G that he met the love of his life, the wonderful Nancy Grey Gamewell. She was the center piece of his life.Kevin founded, owned and operated the Anderson Grove Pre-School in New London. for many years until his retirement. He and his wife were lifelong educators. Kevin was a Civil War enthusiast and an expert on many aspects of the U.S. civil war. He was particularly expert on the 45th Pennsylvania Infantry Regiment, the 5th New York Cavalry Regiment, Brigadier General James J. Carle, and the Confederate prison in Salisbury. He never stopped looking for the sword. I hope he has found it now. In recent years, Kevin joined the St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Salisbury and found great comfort, joy and fellowship there. Kevin was an avid member of the Yadkin River Keepers, dedicated to protection of the Yadkin Pee Dee river basin. Kevin was cremated and he, and his wife's Grey, cremains, will be interred in Fairview Memorial Park, Albemarle, N.C. Service: The Funeral service for Kevin will be delayed due to the Covid-19 virus restrictions. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Yadkin River Keepers, 846 West 4th Street, Winston-Salem, N.C., 27101 .

Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
