Kevin Scott Blue Dog Hammond (1961 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Take comfort in knowing that now you have a special..."
    - sophia
Service Information
Rowan Funeral Services, Inc.
1709 N Long St.
Salisbury, NC
28144
(704)-637-8882
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Rowan Funeral Services, Inc.
1709 N Long St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Rowan Funeral Services, Inc.
1709 N Long St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kevin “Blue Dog” Scott Hammond 58, was born to Dorothy Hammond Clark and the late Charles Hoover on April 14, 1961 in Rowan County. Kevin departed his life on Saturday April 4, 2020 at W. G. Bill Heffner Medical Center after declining health. He attended North Rowan Senior High School, served in the US Army for 3 years, 9 months and has been employed at Holmes Iron and Steel for over 20 years. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy H. Clark of the home, sons; Da Marcus A. Flowers, Kevin Hammond, Jr.; daughter, Brandy Owens; brother, George Allen Kiser, Jr.; sister, Gwendolyn D. Clark; 4 grandchildren, uncles, aunts, nephews nieces, cousins, a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Public viewing Thursday, April 9, 11:00 - 5:00 PM Service: A private Funeral Service will be Friday April 10, 11:00 AM Rowan Funeral Services Chapel. Internment: Burial will follow in Salisbury National Cemetery.
Published in Salisbury Post from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.