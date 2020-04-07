Kevin “Blue Dog” Scott Hammond 58, was born to Dorothy Hammond Clark and the late Charles Hoover on April 14, 1961 in Rowan County. Kevin departed his life on Saturday April 4, 2020 at W. G. Bill Heffner Medical Center after declining health. He attended North Rowan Senior High School, served in the US Army for 3 years, 9 months and has been employed at Holmes Iron and Steel for over 20 years. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy H. Clark of the home, sons; Da Marcus A. Flowers, Kevin Hammond, Jr.; daughter, Brandy Owens; brother, George Allen Kiser, Jr.; sister, Gwendolyn D. Clark; 4 grandchildren, uncles, aunts, nephews nieces, cousins, a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Public viewing Thursday, April 9, 11:00 - 5:00 PM Service: A private Funeral Service will be Friday April 10, 11:00 AM Rowan Funeral Services Chapel. Internment: Burial will follow in Salisbury National Cemetery.
Published in Salisbury Post from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020