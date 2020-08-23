1/1
Kim Williams Hoffman
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kim Williams Hoffman, 55, of Statesville passed away Monday, August 14, 2020 at her residence. Born in Rowan County on Sept. 11, 1964, she was the daughter of Robert F. Williams and the late Frankie Lorraine Hill Williams. Kim was a Teacher Assistant at Woodleaf Elementary School. She Loved quilting, fishing, going to the beach, and hanging out with her grandchildren. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Ashley Pope (Mike) of Rockwell, son, David Wayne Hastings (Jessie) of Salisbury, father, Robert F. Williams of Cleveland, brothers, Mike Williams ( Teresa) of Cleveland, Alan Williams (Rita) of Cleveland, Barry Williams (Cindy) of Cleveland and Jason Williams ( Gail) of Salisbury, sister, Cathy Simmerson (Chris) of Salisbury, grandchildren, Mattie Pope, Lawson Cottingham, Logan Cottingham, Brooklyn Pope, Micha Pope, Braxton Hastings, Gaige Hastings and Ella Hastings. Service: A service will be held at a later date. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Hoffman family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved