Kim Williams Hoffman, 55, of Statesville passed away Monday, August 14, 2020 at her residence. Born in Rowan County on Sept. 11, 1964, she was the daughter of Robert F. Williams and the late Frankie Lorraine Hill Williams. Kim was a Teacher Assistant at Woodleaf Elementary School. She Loved quilting, fishing, going to the beach, and hanging out with her grandchildren. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Ashley Pope (Mike) of Rockwell, son, David Wayne Hastings (Jessie) of Salisbury, father, Robert F. Williams of Cleveland, brothers, Mike Williams ( Teresa) of Cleveland, Alan Williams (Rita) of Cleveland, Barry Williams (Cindy) of Cleveland and Jason Williams ( Gail) of Salisbury, sister, Cathy Simmerson (Chris) of Salisbury, grandchildren, Mattie Pope, Lawson Cottingham, Logan Cottingham, Brooklyn Pope, Micha Pope, Braxton Hastings, Gaige Hastings and Ella Hastings. Service: A service will be held at a later date. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Hoffman family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
.