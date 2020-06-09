Kimberly Dawne Yates Bassett, 59, of Salisbury, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home. She was born February 28, 1961 in Salisbury, NC to the late Jerry Lee and Beulah StClair Yates. In addition to her parents, Kimberly was preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie Wallace. Kimberly is survived by her husband, Steven Lee Bassett , whom she married November 28, 1998; son, Brandon Honeycutt of Rockwell; daughters, Misty Honeycutt of Salisbury, and Wendy Wallace of Salisbury; step-son, Bryan Bassett and wife Nicole of Granite Quarry; granddaughters, Brooklyn Bassett, Brittany Honeycutt, Morgan Miller, Kayla Teague, Kirsten Cain, and Cortney Miller; grandsons, Brayden Thomason, and Bryston Biles; sisters, Linda Thompson and husband Tim, Lisa Hodgson and husband Hodge, and Lori Thomas and husband Rick; brothers, David Yates and wife Janet, and Terry Yates and wife Vickie; she is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, June 12, 2020, 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 12, 2020, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC, with Rev. Rick Thomas, officiating. Burial will follow at Brookhill Memorial Gardens. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Bassett family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 9, 2020.