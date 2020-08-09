Kimberly DeFeo

Kimberly Dawn DeFeo, 40, of Salisbury passed away Monday August 3, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born December 18, 1979 in Salisbury to Leonard Robert DeFeo Jr and Brenda Barrier DeFeo. Kimberly enjoyed her work as a file clerk at Wallace and Graham. In her spare time Kimberly loved to travel with her Mom, with whom she had driven to see 49 of the 50 US States. She was a huge Disney and Mickey Mouse fan. Kimberly loved helping people in any way she could and making them smile. She loved sharing the truth of God's Word and the hope of a wonderful future found at Revelation 21:3,4. She was a faithful member of the Christian congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in the South Salisbury Kingdom Hall in North Carolina. Kimberly was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Robert DeFeo Jr.; grandparents, Leonard Sr.; Carmella DeFeo, Joe, Daisy Barrier and by aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kimberly is survived by her mother, Brenda Barrier DeFeo; brother, Sean DeFeo wife Melanie; sister-in-law, Sharon DeFeo; Len DeFeo wife Miranda; Jesse DeFeo wife Trisha and daughters, Breana and Andrea; sister, Elizabeth DeFeo Phillips husband Dustin; stepmom, Carol Cable; uncles, Rodney, Kimm, Bub; aunt Rosie and many cousins. Due to covid-19 concerns, the family has chosen not to have visitations or a memorial service. Carolina cremation is assisting the DeFeo family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com
Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kimberly's memory can be made at JW.org
