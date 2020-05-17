Kirby Delaine Miller, 82, of Kannapolis, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House of pancreatic cancer. Kirby was a loving father and family man. Kirby was born in Spencer, NC on August 30, 1937. He was preceded in death by his mother, Pheldoyce Miller Hall and his step-father, Henry W. Hall. Kirby graduated from Boyden High School, now Salisbury High in 1956. He played football and baseball. He was the catcher on the winning State baseball team for Boyden High in 1955. After graduation, he went to work for Pet Dairy and worked there until 1961 when he joined Liggett and Myers Tobacco Company. He retired from Swedish Match of North America in 1996 after 35 years of service. Golf was Kirby's passion. He was a member of Irish Creek Golf Club for 60 years. To all his golf partners, he played his last game and won. Kirby is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Beverly Bost Miller and his only child, Jennifer Miller Snipes and husband Rusty of OK; grandsons, Austin C Snipes of OK, Joseph B. Snipes of OK, and Randall Patton and wife Amy of Concord; two great granddaughters, Rosalee and Alva; sisters, Patty Sue Miller of Spencer and Rhonda Hall Wyrick and husband Dean of Spencer; brother, Matt Hall and wife, Jean of High Rock Lake, NC; Beverly's sons, David Anthony Patton and special lady Xan, and Brandon Patton. A memorial service will be held at Whitley's Funeral Home at a later date to be announced. Memorials may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO BOX 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 and/or Tucker Hospice House, 5003 Hospice Ln., Kannapolis, NC 28081. Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 17, 2020.