Kitty Myers Snider
1928 - 2020
Kitty Myers Snider, 91, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Born November 24, 1928 in Rowan County she was a daughter of the late Velma Marie Myers who died December 24, 1972. She attended Hurley and Woodleaf schools. First employed at TEP Food, she was later a seamstress at Rickman Manufacturing Company and retired from G.E. Company. She was a lifelong member of Enon Baptist Church. In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Reid S. Snider, Sr. on August 29, 1978; sister, Genelda J. Myers on October 9, 1997; and a granddaughter, Brandy S. Goad on June 30, 2016. Left to cherish her memory are sons, Reid S. Snider, Jr. and Richard A. Snider both of Salisbury; former daughter-in-law, Sharon Snider of Salisbury; granddaughter, Bonnie S. Allison (Bryan) of Spencer; grandson, Stephen R. Snider (Johanna) of Watertown, NY; seven great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren and two step-great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at Enon Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Kincaid officiating. The family will speak with friends following the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Enon Baptist Church, 1875 Enon Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28147 or Novant Health Glenn A, Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Snider family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
