Kristin Michele Korber, 50, of Salisbury, NC, formerly of Yukon, PA, died unexpectedly Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her home. She was born March 25, 1970 in Charleroi, PA. Daughter of Terry M. and Diane Furnier Korber. Kristin was a graduate of Yough Senior High School class of 1988. She then went on to graduate from Triangle Tech in 1997 with an Associates Degree in Mechanical CAD&D. She then went on to Point Park University and graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering. To even further her education, she then went on to get her C-Mesh Certification in NC at The Health Council of North Carolina. As well as, to North Carolina State University where she received her OSHA instructor certification in 2017. Kristin was an OSHA Safety Instructor at Gaston College Workforce and Economic Development. She also traveled the country working as a safety consultant at several energy plant build-outs. She was a member of the SNPJ Lodge 729 as well as for the Big Bend Golden Family and Friends for golden retrievers, where she was able to fully show her affection for golden retrievers. Kristin always enjoyed being outdoors – kayaking and rock climbing with her CJ-7 Jeep. She enjoyed being in Utah and Louisiana. She is preceded in death by paternal grandparents – Adolph and Matilda Korber of Yukon, PA and maternal grandmother – Irene Furnier of West Newton, PA. She is survived by her parents, sister – Colette and Shawna Korber of Yukon, PA, brother – Terry Michael Korber Jr. of Yukon, PA, sister-in-law – Nicole Hedrick of Yukon, PA, niece and nephews – Jakob, Kylee, Kain, Brynn and Teagan Korber and her beloved companion – Willy. Services and interment will be private. Beatty-Rich Funeral Home, Inc. Rt 136 Madison, PA in charge of services. Ronald A. Rich Sr., Supervisor – Ronald A. Rich Jr., FD. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

