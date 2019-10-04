Kristopher Shane Cruse, 25, of Salisbury passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at his residence.Cruse was born December 16, 1993 in Winston Salem, and grew up in Davie County, then later resided in Salisbury. He is the son of Jerry Linn Cruse and Lisa Ann Cruse, whom he is preceded in death by. He is survived by two brothers, Justin Cruse and Jeremy Cruse of Salisbury; Maternal grandmother, Beverly Goodman, of Salisbury; cousins, Allen, Matt, Autumn, Natalie and Timothy of Salisbury Through- out every obstacle he has been through, He was selfless, and always wanted to make everyone around him happy. Service: The family will receive friends on Saturday October 5, 2019, at Anchor Baptist Church, 972 Hwy. 152, China Grove, NC 28023 from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM with a celebration of life service from 2:00 – 3:00 PM with Pastor Darren Yow officiating. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Cruse family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 4, 2019