Kyong “Suki” Suk Beaver, 74, of Kannapolis, passed away, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at Atrium Main in Charlotte. She was born, July 11, 1945 in Korea to the late Hong Myeong Gil and Chang Young Ju. Suki came to the United States on Feb. 7, 1980, she was a weaver for many years at Cannon Mills and then at Burlington Mills. She enjoyed many activities; gardening, flowers, cooking (she never cooked a small meal) and shopping. She was an avid animal lover, and loved fishing at the Outer Banks or anywhere she was allowed to fish. Those left to cherish her memory, are her daughter, Larisa Eagle (Justin) of Kannapolis; two grandchildren, who she loved dearly and called her Harmoni, Kali Savannah Thompson and Reagan Louise Eagle; one sister, Kandie Hong of Tacoma, Wash.; two brothers, Hong Jun Seak and Hong Jong Seak, both of South Korea. Her longtime friend and partner, and Howard Durham Jr. of Kannapolis. Arrangements: A visitation was held from 1-2:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, at Whitley's Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 1, 2019