Lana Sue Rary Archie, 61, of Salisbury passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. She was born August 27, 1958 in Rowan County a daughter of Janice Harkey Rary and the late Clarence E. “C.E.” Rary, Jr.. Lana graduated from West Rowan High School and was the day shift manager of Pop's Country Store. She was a loving person that would go out of her way to help anyone in need. Lana loved her customers, her friends and animals. Lana was preceded in death by her father, Clarence “C.E.” Rary, Jr.; her husbands, Ronald Smith and Alan Archie and daughter, Hana Smith. Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Janice Rary and her sister, Kim Rary Curlee of Salisbury. Service: A memorial service to celebrate Lana's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com. Summersett Funeral is serving the Archie family at this time.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 24, 2020.