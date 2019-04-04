Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lang Ngoc Tran Bost, 85, of China Grove passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at her residence. She was born Nov. 13, 1933 in Vietnam to the late Thanh Quang Tran and Biet Thi Nguyen. Lang was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in China Grove and a member of MACAMC. She retired from Rowan County School where she worked in food service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jonathan Thomas "J.T." Bost; and brother, Toan Quang Tran. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 46 years, Lanny Bost, of the home; sisters, Anh Ngoc Nguyen, Thach Ngoc Tran and Trat Ngoc Tran; step-sisters, Dao Hong Thi Nguyen, Nhung Hong Thi Nguyen and Nga Hong Thi Nguyen; daughter-in-law, Shannon Craver Bost; and grandchildren, Jonathan Thomas Bost, Jr., Brandon Lee and Blackburn, Elise Rosalind Bost, Bailey Briana Bost and Reagan Dawn Bost. Service & Visitation: A service to celebrate Lang's life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12 noon at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in China Grove. Rev. Philip Thorsen will officiate. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 10:45-11:45 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Memorials: Memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 326 N. Main St., China Grove, NC 28023.

