Lanny Mack Bost, 74, of China Grove passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County. He was born July 13, 1945 in Rowan County to the late Paul Ridenhour Bost and Doris Marie McSwain Bost. Lanny was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in China Grove and a United States Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam Conflict. He retired from Food Lion after many years of service and was most recently employed with Rowan County School System as a bus driver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Lang Ngoc Tran Bost; son, Jonathan Thomas (J.T.) Bost; and sister, Paulette Bost Daughter-in-law: Shannon Bost of Claremont Grandchildren: Jonathan Thomas Bost Jr., Brandon Lee Blackburn, Elise Rosalind Bost, Bailey Briana Bost and Reagan Dawn Bost A service to celebrate Lanny's life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in China Grove. Rev. Susan Bame will officiate. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 326 N. Main Street, China Grove, NC 28023 Condolences may be sent to the Bost family at

