Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Allen Sloop. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Larry Allen Sloop, age 79 of China Grove passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Autumn Care in Salisbury surrounded by his loving family. Larry was born April 13, 1940 in Iredell County to the late Roy O. Sloop and Luna Kistler Sloop. He was educated in Rowan County Schools and spent his career farming. Larry was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ in China Grove. Larry spent his life farming and caring for his many “barn” cats. He was the “cat whisperer” and was happiest on the farm. He started and ended his days both watching the weather and listening to his weather radio. He loved reading the newspaper and would read his paper each day from front to back. He loved gardening and growing vegetables – as he was so meticulous there was never a weed to be found in his garden. Larry also had a passion for shelling pecans. He would sit for hours after collecting them from his yard and shell as many as possible and was gifted in knowing which ones were even worth the effort. Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Amelia Richard and husband, David of China Grove and his nephew, Brandon Richard and wife, Tiffani of Germanton. Visitation for Larry will be on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00am at Linn- Honeycutt Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 11:00am officiated by Rev. Ralph Sparrow. Entombment will be immediately after the service in the Mausoleum of West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, remember Larry with contributions to the Humane Society of Rowan County, 112 W. Innes Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. The family wishes to thank Autumn Care of Salisbury for the wonderful care given to Larry during his time there. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Mr. Larry Allen Sloop, age 79 of China Grove passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Autumn Care in Salisbury surrounded by his loving family. Larry was born April 13, 1940 in Iredell County to the late Roy O. Sloop and Luna Kistler Sloop. He was educated in Rowan County Schools and spent his career farming. Larry was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ in China Grove. Larry spent his life farming and caring for his many “barn” cats. He was the “cat whisperer” and was happiest on the farm. He started and ended his days both watching the weather and listening to his weather radio. He loved reading the newspaper and would read his paper each day from front to back. He loved gardening and growing vegetables – as he was so meticulous there was never a weed to be found in his garden. Larry also had a passion for shelling pecans. He would sit for hours after collecting them from his yard and shell as many as possible and was gifted in knowing which ones were even worth the effort. Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Amelia Richard and husband, David of China Grove and his nephew, Brandon Richard and wife, Tiffani of Germanton. Visitation for Larry will be on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00am at Linn- Honeycutt Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 11:00am officiated by Rev. Ralph Sparrow. Entombment will be immediately after the service in the Mausoleum of West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, remember Larry with contributions to the Humane Society of Rowan County, 112 W. Innes Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. The family wishes to thank Autumn Care of Salisbury for the wonderful care given to Larry during his time there. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com . Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Sloop. Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close