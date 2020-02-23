Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 (704)-664-3363 Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Allen Beaver, 78, of Mooresville passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family and friends. Larry was born Nov. 14, 1941 in Iredell County to the late George Augustus Beaver and Lucy Anderson Beaver Corriher. He graduated from West Rowan High School. Larry was the President/Owner of Tarheel Electric Company in Mooresville and a life time member of the Carolina Electrical Contractors Association, serving on the board for many years. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Mooresville serving on the church council and providing help to the church in many ways. Larry loved his wife, his daughters and grandchildren more than words can say. He enjoyed attending and supporting them in all their sporting activities; he was their #1 fan and hero. He enjoyed coaching and supporting friends of his daughters and grandchildren as well. Larry didn't have any sons but devoted his time coaching a Pony league baseball team, the Cardinals, for several years. He was truly an avid sports competitor. Larry enjoyed playing golf, watching his grandchildren play sports, watching the Carolina Tarheels and spending time with his family at their beach house. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, George Beaver, Jr. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Dovie Meadows Beaver; daughters, Lori Smith (Chuck), Gina Graham (Robert) and Tina Brawley (Craig); grandchildren, Matthew Smith (Fallon), Hope Smith, Carlee and Zack Brawley. Visitation and Service: Visitation for family and friends will be from 1:30–3 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Mooresville (Church Activity Center). Funeral Service will begin at 3 p.m., at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, following visitation, with Rev. Dave Keck and Eddie Karriker officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Luke's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Mt. Ulla. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Beaver family. Condolences may be sent to the family at

Larry Allen Beaver, 78, of Mooresville passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family and friends. Larry was born Nov. 14, 1941 in Iredell County to the late George Augustus Beaver and Lucy Anderson Beaver Corriher. He graduated from West Rowan High School. Larry was the President/Owner of Tarheel Electric Company in Mooresville and a life time member of the Carolina Electrical Contractors Association, serving on the board for many years. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Mooresville serving on the church council and providing help to the church in many ways. Larry loved his wife, his daughters and grandchildren more than words can say. He enjoyed attending and supporting them in all their sporting activities; he was their #1 fan and hero. He enjoyed coaching and supporting friends of his daughters and grandchildren as well. Larry didn't have any sons but devoted his time coaching a Pony league baseball team, the Cardinals, for several years. He was truly an avid sports competitor. Larry enjoyed playing golf, watching his grandchildren play sports, watching the Carolina Tarheels and spending time with his family at their beach house. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, George Beaver, Jr. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Dovie Meadows Beaver; daughters, Lori Smith (Chuck), Gina Graham (Robert) and Tina Brawley (Craig); grandchildren, Matthew Smith (Fallon), Hope Smith, Carlee and Zack Brawley. Visitation and Service: Visitation for family and friends will be from 1:30–3 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Mooresville (Church Activity Center). Funeral Service will begin at 3 p.m., at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, following visitation, with Rev. Dave Keck and Eddie Karriker officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Luke's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Mt. Ulla. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Beaver family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cavin-cook.com Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.