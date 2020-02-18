Guest Book View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Larry Lynn Burns, 81, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and children, after a period of declining health. Larry was born on Nov. 15, 1938 in Valdese, to the late Ted R. Burns and the late Helen Queen Burns. The family moved to Salisbury in 1949. Larry graduated from Cleveland High School in 1957 and was class Salutatorian. Larry worked in the family business, Salisbury Venetian Blind Company, and later became owner and operator. Larry met his beloved wife, Lynda Davis Burns, on Valentine's Day 1958. Larry was a devout Christian who taught his eight children to be followers of Christ. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Lynda Davis Burns; sons, Rodney Burns (Jerrie) and Tim Burns (Melinda); daughters, Crystal Burns, Sonya Perry (Chip), Angie Demeree (George), Karen Kight (Todd), Sarah Jo Biancofiore (Nick), and Janna Griggs (Toby); grandchildren, Emily White (Jordan), Natalie Burns, Bryce Burns (Camlin), Preston Perry, Brady Demeree (Lilly), Alaina, Rachel, and Trey Demeree, Molly Woodcock (Trent), Garrett and Grant Kight, Zeb, Allie and Kayla Burns, Alexandra, Grace and Sophie Biancofiore, Grayson and Baylee Griggs; great-grandchildren, Tate White and Wilder Woodcock; sisters, Brenda B. Morris and Diann Holder and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation and Service: The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at Summersett Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the Summersett Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Rod Kerr officiating. A private family burial will follow. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Trellis Supportive Care, Rowan, 301 S. Main Street, Suite 105, Salisbury, NC 28144 or Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd. Salisbury, North Carolina 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Burns family. Online condolences may be made at

