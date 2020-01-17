Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Carl Weddington. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church Burial Following Services church cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Carl Weddington, 68, of China Grove, passed away at home unexpectedly Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was born in Iredell County on May 7, 1951 to the late Carl Preston Weddington and the late Gladys Goodman Weddington. Larry graduated from South Rowan High School in 1969. While at South, he was an avid football player that received several honors. One of them, being the MVP Eudy Award, which you can still find hanging in the entrance way of the school. After high school he received an Associates Degree from CPCC and was a veteran in the Army National Guard. HE was employed and retired from Phillip Morris after 23 years. Larry shared 47 years of marriage with his loving wife Kathy Hall Weddington. He enjoyed spending time with their children and grandchildren as he cheered them on at many baseball games, football games, basketball games and dance recitals. Anyone who saw him at these events would agree that he was their biggest fan. He also enjoyed attending old, muscle car shows in his free time. He was survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Randy Weddington (April) and Patty Weddington Hudson (Brian); grandchildren Caden Hudson, Korbyn Hudson and Myles Weddington; sisters, Joyce Weddington Pless (Jerry) and Janet Weddington Kotish (Michael). A visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Whitley's Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church with Rev. John Woodard officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church, 750 Mt. Moriah Church Rd., China Grove, NC 28023. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

