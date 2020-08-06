Larry Coleman Sipes, 64, of Salisbury passed from this life into the arms of his loving Savior, Jesus, on Monday August 3, 2020, after years of declining health. He was born in Rowan County on June 30th, 1956, to the late Coleman Sipes, Jr. and Mary Margaret Taylor Sipes. Larry was also preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Edith Auten Sipes and his brother, Charlie Eugene Sipes. Larry retired from Lehigh Hanson Cement Inc. where he worked as a fork lift operator for 35 years. Larry loved spending time outdoors, especially mowing grass and fishing with his family. He loved going to car shows and collecting classic cars. He loved spending time with his family and church family. Larry was an active member of New Covenant Baptist Church in Kannapolis. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, April Sipes Calhoun (Cameron) of Concord and Kristin Sipes Wray (Allen) of Kings Mountain. Two grandsons, Christopher and Noah Wray of Kings Mountain. He also leaves behind brothers, Troy Franklin Sipes of Cartlidge; George Sipes (Libby) of Linwood; Rodger Sipes (Lisa) of Seminole, FL; sisters, Margaret Wessman (Eddie) of Salisbury and Frances Boger (Baxter) of Mocksville; and also, many nieces and nephews. Visitation: Visitation for Larry will be Friday August 7, 2020 from 12:30- 2:00 P.M. at Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis. Service: Funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 2:00 P.M with Pastor Roger E. Steadman officiating. Memorial: Memorials can be made in honor of Larry to New Covenant Baptist Church, 1400 Stone Ave. Kannapolis, NC 28083.



