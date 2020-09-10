1/1
Larry D. Dalton Sr.
1952 - 2020
Mr. Larry D. Dalton, Sr., age, 68 of Salisbury, quietly passed at his residence on, Sunday, September 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Rowan County on January 9, 1952 to the late Willie Baker and Ella Mae Dalton McDaniel. He was a graduate of Salisbury High School (Boyden High), and attended Livingstone College. He was a 32nd Degree Mason of Western Star Lodge #9, with over 40 years of faithful service. He retired after 35 years from Norfolk Southern Railroad as a Locomotive Engineer. In addition to his parents, his step-father Thomas I. McDaniel, Sr., brothers Willie Butch Dalton, Sr., and Timothy McDaniel and a sister, Annie M. Baker all preceded him in death. Those who remain to cherish fond memories are his sons; Rhett Wescott Dalton, Atlanta, Ga., Larry D. Dalton, Jr., (Chandreika L.), Salisbury, brothers; Thomas I. McDaniel, Jr. (Judy), Salisbury, and Mark McDaniel, Durham, NC; sisters, Cheryl Douglas (James), Salisbury; Ella Mae Duren, Salisbury and Rosa White, Spencer; grandchildren; Karter Ande Dalton, and Kailee Monroe, both of Jacksonville, Fl.; devoted life partner, Maria Epps of the home and two foster brothers; Mark Smyre (Cheryl) and Romulus White. Service: Graveside-Oakwood Cemetery-Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12 noon. Public viewing, Friday, September 11, 2020, 3-6 at Hairston Funeral Home. The COVID-19 mandate for face covering is still in effect and required. Hairston Funeral Home is serving the Dalton family. Online condolences may be sent to; hairstonfh.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Hairston Funeral Home - Salisbury
SEP
12
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Oakwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hairston Funeral Home - Salisbury
703 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-638-6464
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 9, 2020
To My Dear Rhett, Larry, Jr. And Family,
Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal. May The Lord keep each of you in the comfort of his arms, as your memories of Larry remain in your heart.
Dawn Sims
