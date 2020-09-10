Mr. Larry D. Dalton, Sr., age, 68 of Salisbury, quietly passed at his residence on, Sunday, September 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Rowan County on January 9, 1952 to the late Willie Baker and Ella Mae Dalton McDaniel. He was a graduate of Salisbury High School (Boyden High), and attended Livingstone College. He was a 32nd Degree Mason of Western Star Lodge #9, with over 40 years of faithful service. He retired after 35 years from Norfolk Southern Railroad as a Locomotive Engineer. In addition to his parents, his step-father Thomas I. McDaniel, Sr., brothers Willie Butch Dalton, Sr., and Timothy McDaniel and a sister, Annie M. Baker all preceded him in death. Those who remain to cherish fond memories are his sons; Rhett Wescott Dalton, Atlanta, Ga., Larry D. Dalton, Jr., (Chandreika L.), Salisbury, brothers; Thomas I. McDaniel, Jr. (Judy), Salisbury, and Mark McDaniel, Durham, NC; sisters, Cheryl Douglas (James), Salisbury; Ella Mae Duren, Salisbury and Rosa White, Spencer; grandchildren; Karter Ande Dalton, and Kailee Monroe, both of Jacksonville, Fl.; devoted life partner, Maria Epps of the home and two foster brothers; Mark Smyre (Cheryl) and Romulus White. Service: Graveside-Oakwood Cemetery-Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12 noon. Public viewing, Friday, September 11, 2020, 3-6 at Hairston Funeral Home. The COVID-19 mandate for face covering is still in effect and required. Hairston Funeral Home is serving the Dalton family. Online condolences may be sent to; hairstonfh.com
.