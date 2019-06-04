Larry Gene Seamon, 78, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Born Jan. 20, 1941 in Davie County, he was a son of the late Everett Seamon and Margaret Daniels Seamon. He was a 1959 graduate of Davie County High School. He was a welder for Duke Energy before becoming disabled. Larry was a lifelong member of Jericho United Church of Christ. He was a friend of Bill. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Earl Seamon. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, Cynthia Stout Seamon whom he married June 8, 1963; son, Wesley Seamon (Joey) of Salisbury; daughter, Cynthia S. Limerick of Mt. Ulla; and grandchildren, Jade Limerick and fiancé Kyle Bates, Trevor Limerick and John Seamon. Jade will be making Larry a great-grandpa in November. Visitation: Visitation will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Summersett Funeral Home. Service: The funeral service will be conducted Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Summersett Memorial Chapel with Jack Lipsey, Minister of Jericho Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow in the Jericho Church of Christ Cemetery in Mocksville. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Agape of North Carolina, PO Box 985, Wake Forest, NC 27588. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Seamon family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 4, 2019