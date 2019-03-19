|
Mr. Larry Dennis Hamilton, Sr., 78, of Trading Ford Way, died Sunday, March 17 at Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. A funeral service will be held at 2pm Thursday, March 21 at Davidson Funeral Home Chapel in Lexington officiated by Rev. David Robinson. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Mr. Hamilton was born July 10, 1940 in Davidson County to Hubert and Viola Dennis Hamilton. He had previously worked for Byrd Motor Lines in Lexington and was owner of M&L MiniStop in Salisbury. His parents, brothers, Donald Ray Hamilton and Richard Hamilton, and grandchildren, Nathan Burns and Emily Hamilton preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Brookshire Hamilton of the home; son, Dennis Hamilton (Tessa) of Mocksville; his daughters, Tammy Hege (Tracy) and Bonita Sink (Mike), both of Lexington; Shaun Hamilton; stepchildren, Teresa Moren (Emery), Debbie Scott (Richie Burham, Sr.), Gayle Everhart and Sandra Caudill (Herb); grandchildren; Justin Hege (Carmen), Tiffany Robinson (Fielding), Misty Robbins (Justin), Kayleigh Hamilton, of the home, Kendra Hamilton, Brittany and Felicia Hamilton, Lee Dunn, Richard Burham, Jr, Heather Cottrell (Jake), Eric Everhart (Vickie), Kelly Crim (Jake), Valerie Mangum (Rob) and Daniel Jones; great-grandchildren, Chandler, Henley, Ethan, Summer, Cheyenne, Jahaven, Aviana, Lexi, Emma, Lelia, Sidney, Layce, Rylan, Kennedy, Olivia, Victoria, Isabella, Colton, Caitlin, and Claire; and his sister, Joyce Ann Shattuck (David) of Matthews. Memorials may be made to the , 1599 Clifton Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30329. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 19, 2019
