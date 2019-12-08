Larry Steven Melton, 69 years of age, passed away unexpectedly on December 3, 2019. He was born August 7, 1950 in Lexington, NC. Larry was the son the late Arthur Melton and Vera Poteat Melton. Larry graduated from North Rowan High School in 1968. In high school, he was a member of the marching band, football, wrestling and track teams. He joined the Navy in 1969 and was a Gunners Mate 2nd class on the USS Coral Sea. He served in Vietnam, earning a National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal and was a rifle and pistol sharpshooter. He graduated from Rowan Cabarrus Community College with 5 degrees. He worked as a machinist for HBD industries for 35 years (formerly Carolina Rubber Hose). In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brothers, Ray and Jay Melton. He is survived by 7 cousins, Jaudon Cline, Beckie Graves, Danny Poteat, Michael Poteat, Carol Smith, Joyce Cline, Bob Rusher and special friend, Jean Medinger. There will be a memorial service held at the Salisbury National Cemetery on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 at 9am, with full military honors. Pastor Sy Ponds will preside. The family will receive friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 620 Andrews St. Salisbury, NC 28144. Carolina Cremation is assisting the family. Please share a memory and sign his guestbook at www.CarolinaCremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 8, 2019