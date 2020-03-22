Larry W. Talbert, 75, of Concord, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, March 21, 2020, after a period of declining health. Larry was born Aug. 28, 1944 in Rowan County, a son of the late Zeb and Bethel Glover Talbert. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Mabrey Talbert; and his son, Daniel Scott Talbert. Larry worked for Fiber Industries in accounting for 20 years and Hoosier Racing Tires for seven years. Larry also worked for Craftsman Fabrics and he was an NASCAR official. He was a loving father, grandfather and friend. He will be deeply missed. He is survived by his significant other, Faith Dyer; his daughter, Jennifer Talbert Cooke and husband Mickey; son, Bryan Talbert and friend Liz Campbell; his grandchildren, Lindsay Cooke (Tristan), Wesley Cooke (Natalie), Kayla Talbert, Chace Talbert (Katie), and Brantley Talbert (Grace); his great-grandchildren, Skyler, McCoy, and Hadley. He is also survived by his brother, Steve Talbert (Brenda); and niece, Amy Talbert. Arrangements: His family will hold private graveside services and then a public memorial service at a later date. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Ln., Kannapolis, NC 28081. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 22, 2020