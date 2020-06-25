Larry W. Hess, 85, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his residence. Born May 3, 1935 in Van, PA , he was the son of the late Priscilla Weaver Hess and Lawrence Emerson Hess. He attended Cranberry School in Cranberry, PA. Mr. Hess served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean War. Larry was a race car owner and driver in NASCAR sanctioned races from 1965-1969. He owned Larry Hess & Associates, Inc, U-Stor-It, and Hess Holdings. In 1970 he began Blast-It-All Company and served as President and CEO. He was a member of Maranatha Bible Church. He was also a member of the Harold B. Jarrett American Legion Post 342, Andrew Jackson Masonic Lodge #576 A.F. & A.M., a Shriner, active with the Oasis Temple, Charlotte, a member of Kannapolis Moose Lodge, and former member of the Rowan Shrine Club. Larry was an active member and Past President of the Salisbury Lions Club, where he was Lion of the Year in 1984, Lion Person of the Year in 2017, served as Assistant Tailtwister, was a Melvin Jones Fellow, Jack Stickley Fellow and received the William Wooland Award. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, “CK” Wyatt Hess; sons, Larry A. Hess of Florida and Barry E. Hess (Jennifer) of Lutz, FL; daughters, Chrissy Yates of Monroe and Cindy Fudula (Ron) of St Augustine, FL; step-daughters, Chrystal Lynn Hodges of Salisbury and Kimberly D'ette Cline (Steve) of Cleveland; brother, Thomas Eugene Hess, Sr.(Carolyn) of Salisbury; nephew, Thomas E. “Telley” Hess, Jr. (Sundee) of Lexington; thirteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Arrangements: A graveside service will be held 10 AM - Saturday (June 27) at City Memorial Park with the Rev. William S. Ketchie officiating. Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by the US Marine Corps and the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Rowan Helping Ministries, 226 N. Long St., Salisbury, NC 28144 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 2101 Rexford Rd #165W, Charlotte, NC 28211. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Hess family. Online condolences may be made to www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 25, 2020.