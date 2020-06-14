Larry Wayne Shue, 79, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday (June 10, 2020) after a 19 month hard fought battle against small cell lung cancer. Born January 22, 1941, in Rowan County, he was the son of the late Myrtle Shue Webb. He was educated in the East Spencer schools and graduated from East Spencer High School. Mr. Shue was an engineer for Flowers Baking Company serving the company for 42 years before retiring in 2002. After his retirement from Flowers Baking Company, his main passion was helping others. It didn't matter the job or scope of the project, he was always willing to put fourth his best efforts. He was charter member and Chairman of the Building Committee for Maranatha Bible Church. He was a current member of the First Baptist Church of Salisbury. Mr. Shue was very actively involved in the yearly presentation of the Living Christmas Tree and various other projects and needs within the church. He was an active member of Habitat for Humanity and volunteered at Rowan Helping Ministries over many years. Mr. Shue was a long time member and Treasurer of the Industrial Management Club (IMC). His true love was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was constantly in his shop teaching them how to use their hands and minds to complete simple but complex projects. We can see those traits in each grandchild as a result of those teachings. All through his life, he was a model father, grandfather and great-grandfather to teach by example to care for others and doing things right no matter what. One thing he stressed to our family was his love for Christ and his need to make sure we were all saved and headed with him to Heaven. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Brenda Gregory Shue; children, Mark Shue and wife Mellissa, Gregory Shue and wife Cher all of Salisbury and Amanda Norton and husband Steve of China Grove; grandchildren, Garrett Shue, Anna Gregory Shue, Caroline Thomas Shue, Alyssa Shue, Chandler Norton, Dillon Norton and Graham Shue. The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. William Brinkley and the staff at Carolina Oncology Associates and Dr. Gregory Mitro and the staff at Radiation Oncology for their care and compassion expressed to our family during his illness and his last visit on Tuesday. Your care and love for Larry during his treatment was exemplary and commended by him till the very end. Service: Funeral services for Mr. Shue will be conducted at 11 AM Tuesday (June 16) at the First Baptist Church of Salisbury with the Rev. Rod Kerr officiating. Mr. Shue will lie in state 30 minutes before the service. Entombment will follow at Rowan Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Good Shepherd Clinic, 220 N. Fulton Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 or the First Baptist Church, 223 N. Fulton Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Shue family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 14, 2020.