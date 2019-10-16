Mr. Larry Wayne Stodard passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his residence after a brief illness. He was 76 years old. Mr. Wayne was born in Marion, NC on July 20, 1943. He was a son of the late Morris Wimbley Stodard and Ruby Cole Stodard Queen. He was a member of Franklin Baptist Church in Salisbury, NC and attended Bennettsville Church of The Nazarene. He was an employee of Merita Bread for 35 years. He enjoyed working in the yard, fishing, and spending time with family. Mr. Wayne leaves behind to cherish his loving memory; wife, Evelyn Power Stodard; sons, Troy Stodard and wife Christina of Albuquerque, NM and Marcus Stodard of Albemarle, NC; step-sons, Robert Shawn Power and wife Leann of Fuquay Varina, NC and Russell Allen Power and wife Anita of Clover, SC; daughters, Wendy Stodard Talton of Winston-Salem, NC and Jennifer Stodard Misenheimer and husband James of Albemarle, NC; brothers, Morris Wimbley Stodard, Jr. and wife Elizabeth of Crofton, Maryland and Stanley Ray Stodard and wife Grace of Salisbury, NC; sisters, Ruby Rusher of Salisbury, NC, Sandra Basinger and husband Ronnie of Salisbury, NC, and Bobbie Jean Randall of Florida; 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents listed above and sister, Harriet Elizabeth Stodard Rusher “Peggy”. A funeral service will be held 3pm Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home, with burial in Sunset Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Dr. Larry Twitty and Mr. Stanley Stodard. A visitation will take place at the funeral home from 2-3 pm just prior to the service. **The family of Mr. Larry Wayne Stodard would like to sincerely thank Regency Southern Care Hospice Services for the love and compassion they provided the family during their difficult time. Online condolences may be made at www.bfhbennettsville.com. Burroughs Funeral Home is honored to assist the Stodard family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 16, 2019