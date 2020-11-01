1/1
LaShawnda Washington
1975 - 2020
LaShawnda Dionne Washington, 45, of Avolon Drive, Kannapolis, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Cumberland County on June 2, 1975 to Sylvester L. Good and Cleo Washington LaShawnda was a graduate of A.L. Brown High School, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and Catawba College. She was formerly employed in the Hotel Industry. LaShawnda attended Bethel Baptist Church, Kannapolis. Those left to cherish her memories includes a son, Braejon Demarrio Martin of Kannapolis; one grandson, Prince Elijah Helms; her mother, Cleo Washington of Kannapolis; father, Sylvester L. Good of Charlotte; two sisters, Adrianne R. Lester of Fayetteville and Tramaine L. Washington of Kannapolis; two special nieces, Jazmine M. Washington and Annyia Lester; special nephew, DaQuan Lester and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.. Arrangements: Services will be Thursday, Nov. 5, at Clark Funeral Home Chapel, 923 Indiana St., Kannapolis, NC. Visitation will be at 1-2 p.m., with funeral services following at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 Mask must be worn to all services. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Washington Family.

Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
NOV
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
Funeral services provided by
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
923 INDIANA STREET
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-8646
