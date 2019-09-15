Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Cashion. View Sign Service Information Chapman Funeral Home 158 Stony Point School Rd Stony Point , NC 28678 (704)-585-2796 Send Flowers Obituary

Laura Helen Poole Cashion 95, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019 at the Kiser Hospice House, surrounded by her family. She was born on Monday, March 17, 1924 to the late Early Duke Poole and Maggie Ethel Wilson Poole. Helen graduated from Harmony High School and then from H.F. Long School of Nursing in Statesville, NC in 1943. She enlisted in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps, but did not have to serve since the war ended. Helen was a Registered Nurse for nearly 40 years and worked at H.F. Long Hospital in Statesville, NC, Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC and Rowan Regional Hospital in Salisbury, NC where she retired as the Manager of the Recovery Room. She was a member of Neel Road Baptist Church where she enjoyed worshipping and being a part of the Baptist Women and Mission Organizations. She was truly a Servant of God. Helen loved to care for others, to laugh, enjoyed her garden and flowers, playing games, camping and her passion was quilting. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family and friends! In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Melvin Cashion who she was married to for 67 years, her siblings: brother, Ray Poole; sisters, Clara Evans & Hazel Steele. Helen is survived by her children: sons, Steve Cashion (Pat) and Gene Cashion (Regeana); daughter, Cindy Russell (Hayes); Grandchildren: Paul Cashion (Laurie), Christy Jeansonne, Jordan Mammano (Morgan), Bryce Russell (Nikki), Katie Yacevich (Kyle), and Zack Russell. Great- grandchildren: Chelsea & Luke Jeansonne, Eli Durden & Tori Osley, Benjamin & Lilly Joy Russell, Adalyn & Oliver Yacevich. Sisters, Ruby Harris (Bob), Mildred Laney & brother, Clarence Poole, & many beloved nieces & nephews. Visiation and Service: Visitation will be at Neel Road Baptist Church in Salisbury, on Sunday Sept. 15, 2019 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. The Funeral will follow at 4 p.m. Pastor Brian Hancock and Rev. Jerry Wilkes will be officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept.17, 2019 at the National Cemetery at the Hefner VA Medical Center. The body will be at Chapman Funeral Home,158 Stony Point School Road, Stony Point NC 28678 prior to services. Memorials can be made to Neel Road Baptist Church, 135 Neel Road, Salisbury, NC 28147 or to the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Condolences may be e-mailed to the Cashion family, by visiting our website at

Laura Helen Poole Cashion 95, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019 at the Kiser Hospice House, surrounded by her family. She was born on Monday, March 17, 1924 to the late Early Duke Poole and Maggie Ethel Wilson Poole. Helen graduated from Harmony High School and then from H.F. Long School of Nursing in Statesville, NC in 1943. She enlisted in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps, but did not have to serve since the war ended. Helen was a Registered Nurse for nearly 40 years and worked at H.F. Long Hospital in Statesville, NC, Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC and Rowan Regional Hospital in Salisbury, NC where she retired as the Manager of the Recovery Room. She was a member of Neel Road Baptist Church where she enjoyed worshipping and being a part of the Baptist Women and Mission Organizations. She was truly a Servant of God. Helen loved to care for others, to laugh, enjoyed her garden and flowers, playing games, camping and her passion was quilting. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family and friends! In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Melvin Cashion who she was married to for 67 years, her siblings: brother, Ray Poole; sisters, Clara Evans & Hazel Steele. Helen is survived by her children: sons, Steve Cashion (Pat) and Gene Cashion (Regeana); daughter, Cindy Russell (Hayes); Grandchildren: Paul Cashion (Laurie), Christy Jeansonne, Jordan Mammano (Morgan), Bryce Russell (Nikki), Katie Yacevich (Kyle), and Zack Russell. Great- grandchildren: Chelsea & Luke Jeansonne, Eli Durden & Tori Osley, Benjamin & Lilly Joy Russell, Adalyn & Oliver Yacevich. Sisters, Ruby Harris (Bob), Mildred Laney & brother, Clarence Poole, & many beloved nieces & nephews. Visiation and Service: Visitation will be at Neel Road Baptist Church in Salisbury, on Sunday Sept. 15, 2019 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. The Funeral will follow at 4 p.m. Pastor Brian Hancock and Rev. Jerry Wilkes will be officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept.17, 2019 at the National Cemetery at the Hefner VA Medical Center. The body will be at Chapman Funeral Home,158 Stony Point School Road, Stony Point NC 28678 prior to services. Memorials can be made to Neel Road Baptist Church, 135 Neel Road, Salisbury, NC 28147 or to the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Condolences may be e-mailed to the Cashion family, by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com . Chapman Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Family of Helen Poole Cashion. Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close