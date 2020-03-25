Laurel Ann Proctor, 69, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home. She was born October 15, 1950, in Akron, OH, to the late Rev. Sherwood and Mary Stubbs Roach. She was a graduate of Ohio State University and worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse in Hendersonville, before retiring. She loved to watch foreign movies and playing pool. Mrs. Proctor was very strong in her faith and loved the Lord. She was always upbeat, no matter the circumstances. She was a lady with the best of values that were instilled in her by her parents at a young age. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Proctor was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Elizabeth Bartrug; granddaughter, Amanda Lovelace; and brother, Timothy Roach. She is survived by her husband, best friend, and rock of 31 years Jay Randall "Randy" Proctor; son, Barry Lee Bartrug Jr. and wife, Donna, of Seagrove, NC; step-daughter, Annette Marie Proctor of TX; mother-in-law, Patricia M. Proctor; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Proctor family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 25, 2020