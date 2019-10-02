Laurel Dell McGuire, 41, of China Grove, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Laurel was born in Cabarrus County on January 15, 1978. She was a 1999 graduate of South Rowan High School. Laurel loved taking trips with her family to the NC Asheboro Zoo. It was her favorite place in the world. Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Tommy and Teresa McGuire and her sister, Avery McGuire, who will all miss her deeply. Services will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Laurel's memory may be made to the NC Zoo at www.nczoo.com/animal-welfare. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com. Whitley's Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Laurel McGuire.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 2, 2019