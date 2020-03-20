LaVetta Dale Wilhelm Reicher, 76, of Salisbury passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Regional Medical Center. She was born December 1, 1943 in Cabarrus County. She was the daughter of the late Elmer Christy Wilhelm and the late Marie Taylor Wilhelm. She was a 1962 graduate of A. L. Brown High School. Mrs. Riecher enjoyed playing video games and reading. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Perigard. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 28 years, John Reicher of the home; son, Walter “Lee” Adams (Melissa) of Rockwell; granddaughter, Christy Adams; great-grandchildren, Aubry Woods and Cyle Funderburke; and niece, Teresa Perigard. A private memorial service will be held on Monday, March 23 at in the Summersett Funeral Home Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jerry Snipes officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Salisbury National Cemetery. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Reicher family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 20, 2020