Mr. Lee Carlton Graham, 86, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. Mr. Graham was born May 15, 1933 in China Grove. He was a son of the late Alton Lee Graham and Mae Roseman Graham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Demetra Graham Roseman; two sisters; one brother; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Mr. Graham is survived by his wife, Linda Owens Graham; daughter, Pamela Pittman and husband Boyd “Frankie” Pittman Jr.; three sons, Rickey Lee Graham and wife Jayne, Rex Scarborough and Ricky Scarboro; sister, Barbara Patterson; three grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Service & Visitation: A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Mike Roper will officiate. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum in China Grove. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:45 p.m. Wednesday at Lady's Funeral Home. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Graham. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 22, 2019