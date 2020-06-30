Lee Dennis Jones Jr.
Mr. Lee Dennis Jones, Jr., 98, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, peacefully at Brookdale Assisted Living in Concord. A funeral service was scheduled for 11:00 am Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. J. Curtis Goforth officiated. Interment followed at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. He laid in state at Lady's Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 1 to 5:00 pm. Mr. Jones was born February 11, 1922 in Lincolnton. He was a son of the late Lee Dennis Jones, Sr. and Mullie Keever Jones. Mr. Jones was a Veteran of the United States Army, having served in World War II. He had a rewarding career in retail with Belk where he retired after 40 years. He was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church, China Grove and Eureka Masonic Lodge #283. He was a former member of the China Grove Board of Trade and China Grove Lions Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Patricia Josephine Jones; brother, Robert Keever Jones; and sister, Inez Hewitt. Mr. Jones is survived by two sons, Eric L. Jones and wife Jenny and Patrick O. Jones and wife Rhonda; daughter, Paula J. Mullinax and husband Mark, all of Kannapolis; five granddaughters, Lisa Jones, Heather McCray, Haley Moore, Makenzie Correll and Tracy Roberson; grandson, Todd Haley; four great granddaughters, Megan Roberson, Kendall Roberson, Zoey Moore and Karsyn Correll. Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church 110 West Church Street, China Grove, NC 28023 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Jones.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 30, 2020.
