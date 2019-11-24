Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Lineberger Jr.. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 11:00 AM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Service 12:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Burial 3:00 PM Hillcrest Cemetery in Mt. Holly Send Flowers Obituary

Lee Monroe Lineberger Jr., 85, of Kannapolis, passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2019. He was born to the late Lee and Ola Lineberger on July 21, 1934 in Gaston County. Mr. Lineberger is preceded in death by his first wife Jane Hannah Lineberger; parents, Lee Monroe Linedberger, Sr. and Ola Auten Lineberger; son, Gerald Lee Lineberger; brothers, Roy Lineberger, Doug Lineberger and Boyce Lineberger; sisters, Sylia Penley, Iona Hutchins, Beatrice Fish, Beula Auten, and Hazel Hooker. Those left to mourn his passing are wife, Joyce Loudermilk Lineberger; children, Martha Lineberger, Richard (Kathy) Lineberger, David Lineberger, Jeffery (Helena) Lineberger, and Donna (Ted) Pickett; step-children, Cliff (Shirley) Sweatt and Sharon Sweatt Smalley; grandchildren, Jillian Lineberger, Joel (Carrie) Lineberger and Melissa Lineberger; step-grand-children, Jonathan Smalley, Jennifer Smalley and Heather Miller; great-grandchildren, Jericho Carr, Rowan Carr, Emma Lineberger, Hannah Lineberger andWyatt Lineberger; and step-great-grandchildren, Parker Smalley, Makenzie Bass and Zack Moore. Visitation and Service: Mr. Lineberger will have a visitation on Monday, Nov. 25, at 11 a.m. at Whitley's Funeral Home with a service to follow at 12 p.m. in the Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, conducted by Reverend Dennis Craft. A burial will take place at 3 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery in Mt. Holly. Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in his name to Kirkwood Presbyterian Church, 900 Klondale Ave. Kannapolis, NC 28081 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County 5003 Hospice Lane Kannapolis, NC 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the Lineberger family.

