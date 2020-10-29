Leighanne Marie Chapman, 51, of Rockwell passed away, Tuesday October 27, 2020 at her home. She was born May 20, 1969 in Rowan Co. to Norma Starnes Chapman Pichardo and the late Terry Michael Chapman Sr. Leighanne was a wonderful soul who would help anyone in need. She was a light in a dark world. She loved the lake and hanging out with family by the water. She loved all her family dearly, including her four legged children. Leighanne had a passion for anything Indian, and her favorite color was purple, she will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her father and also her brother, Terry Michael Chapman Jr., aunt Marianne Meyerholtz, and uncle Marvin Samuel Starnes. Those left to cherish her memory, her mother Norma Pichardo (Manuel), husband Chad Wright, daughter Lacie Sullivan (Mike), sons Justin Chapman (Lauren), Andy Sullivan (Megan), sister, Alisha Doby (Brock), grandchildren Natalee and Alex Chapman, Raegan and Aiden Hardy, Dakota Hardy, willow Dunning, Raven and Michael Hardy, uncle Travis Starnes, Nephews Trevor and Devin Doby, Patrick and Tyler Chapman, many cousins and other extended family also survive. Service: Funeral service will be held at 5:00 PM Friday, October 30 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Upright officiating, visitation will be held prior to the service from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at Whitley's Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
