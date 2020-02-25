Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lelia Poole. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Send Flowers Obituary

Lelia Dorsett Poole, 83, of Rockwell passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Meadows of Rockwell. Born in Davidson County on August 9, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Lillian Nelson Dorsett and Clyde Dorsett. Lelia was retired from Kosa Fibers. She was a member of Trading Ford Baptist Church where she was a member of the Faithful Workers Sunday School Class and was active in all phases of the church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Ray Poole and daughter, Sylvia Poole. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Steven Ray Poole of Salisbury and Clyde Kenneth Poole (Anita) of Lexington; daughters, Vicky Hodges of Hickory, Dava Brown (Barry) of Mooresville and Ruth Naomi Poole Mayberry of Spencer.; 15 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren and 2 on the way. Visitation: 1:00-2:00 pm Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Trading Ford Baptist Church, 3600 Long Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Service: 2:00 pm Wednesday at Trading Ford Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Motley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Trading Ford Baptist Church, 3600 Long Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Poole family. Online condolences may be made at

